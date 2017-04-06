5 times animals showed up at Texas Motor Speedway Chase Wilhelm Apr 6, 2017 at 12:50p ET Texas Motor Speedway is famous for having no limits -- both on and off the bad fast track. In particular, track president Eddie Gossage has been known to turn the facility's media center into a zoo. Check out five times animals showed up at the 1.5-mile Fort Worth track. NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images Monkey business There was a lot of monkeying around at Texas in November 2013. Gossage showed off this Capuchin monkey who would go on to sell race programs at TMS throughout the weekend. MCT MCT via Getty Images Every dog has its day In April 2013, Greg Biffle had a special dog day at TMS. The Greg Biffle Foundation supports a number of humane societies and animal shelters across the country. Getty Images Getty Images for Texas Motor Spe Pony up In honor of Jeff Gordon's final full-time season, Gossage gifted the four-time Cup champion and FOX NASCAR analyst with two Shetland ponies for his two children, Ella and Leo. Getty Images Getty Images The G.O.A.T. Bet you never thought NASCAR and taxidermy would ever cross paths. This famous brown goat from Interlachen, Florida that had a No. 3 in its coat gained a lot of attention from Dale Earnhardt Sr. and NASCAR fans. In April 2016, Gossage had the goat stuffed and put it on display at TMS. NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images Target dog Kyle Larson and the famous Target dog made a special appearance in the media center during last fall's Texas weekend. Next Gallery 17 Richard Childress Racing, Germain Racing 2017 paint schemes Start Gallery » FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes Play Now!