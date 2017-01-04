Mustaches that rocked NASCAR, from Petty to Earnhardt and beyond

Kyle and Richard Petty

With Dale Earnhardt Jr. getting on social media recently to talk about how his father, Dale Earnhardt, and fellow former NASCAR driver Glenn Jarrett rocked spectacular mustaches back in 1981, what a perfect time to take a stroll through the years to remember all the great 'staches that have graced NASCAR.

Take a look:

RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images

17

Davey Allison

RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images

16

Jeff Gordon

RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images

15

Kyle Larson

14

Aric Almirola

13

Terry Labonte

RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images

12

Glenn Jarrett

RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images

11

Mark Martin

Robert Alexander Getty Images

10

Tim Richmond

Bob Harmeyer Getty Images

9

Brendan Gaughan

NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images

8

D.K. Ulrich

RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images

7

Ernie Irvan

Focus on Sport Focus on Sport/Getty Images

6

Kyle Petty

Robert Alexander Getty Images

5

Robert Yates

RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images

4

Richard Petty

Robert Alexander Getty Images

3

Dale Jarrett

RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images

2

Dale Earnhardt

Robert Alexander Getty Images

1

Mike Helton

WireImage

