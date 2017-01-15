Dirty dozen: NASCAR class clowns and their wildest pranks

Auto Club Speedway is launching a "Track Reunion Awards" promotion in which each week it will ask questions such as, "Who is NASCAR's class clown?"

That, in fact, was precisely the question the track put to drivers for the first installment of the promotion, which you can check out on the ACS website page by clicking here.

Meanwhile, it got us thinking about some of greatest class clowns in NASCAR -- not only in the present, but in the past as well. Here's the dirty dozen we came up with, along with some of their more memorable pranks.

Getty Images

Jared C. Tilton