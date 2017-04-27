Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s thrilling career through the years

Dale Earnhardt Jr. poses with his NASCAR Hall of Fame father and seven-time NASCAR Premier Series champion, Dale Earnhardt, in October of 1999.

Junior had just turned 24 and was wrapping up the second of his back-to-back championships in NASCAR's second-tier national touring series, and soon would begin driving in NASCAR's top series.

Now Earnhardt Jr. has announced that he will retire from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the 2017 season. Take a look back at his thrilling career through these photos: