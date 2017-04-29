5 NASCAR news stories lost in the Dale Jr. headlines

Obviously, the NASCAR headlines this week have been dominated by Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s announcement Tuesday that he will retire at the end of the 2017 season. That momentous story has eclipsed everything else and by a wide margin.

But go beyond the tidal wave of Junior headlines and there’s plenty of news this weekend at Richmond International Raceway, site of Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 (FOX, 1:30 p.m. ET).

Here are five NASCAR stories that may have been missed this week.