Exclusive: Dale Jr. talks Talladega, Earnhardt legacy, life with Amy
How do you see the Earnhardt legacy at Talladega, where you've won six Cup races and your father won 10?
Do you feel a special bond with race fans at Talladega?
Can you sometimes really hear them cheer while you're inside the car?
And that gets you pumped inside the car?
Of your six 'Dega wins, do you have a favorite?
Has anything been said or done to you since your recent retirement announcement that has surprised you?
A simple moment with a fan or a bit of advice to a young driver can have quite an impact, can't it?
How has married life been treating you?
Now everybody is probably starting to ask when you're going to have kids, right?
So the Earnhardt legacy could continue at Talladega in 20 years or so?
FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for PrizesPlay Now!