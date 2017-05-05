Exclusive: Dale Jr. talks Talladega, Earnhardt legacy, life with Amy

How do you see the Earnhardt legacy at Talladega, where you've won six Cup races and your father won 10?

Earnhardt Jr.: “Between Talladega and Daytona, Dad won a lot of races at both of those racetracks – and I’ve enjoyed a lot of success at those tracks, too, which has made me feel good to add to the Earnhardt legacy. We’ve always had so many race fans that support us, particularly at Talladega. You like to get ‘em excited and give them something to cheer about, so you’re always trying to get into the lead and trying to make a race out of it.

“You know, I think the fact that there are so many people there pulling for you and there to see your team do well, it really motivates you to be proactive and be on the offensive all day long. You’re trying to move forward and get into the lead and lead as many laps as you can, because you know the people love it.”