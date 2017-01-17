54 legendary cars that have shined on NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Glory Road

If you haven’t visited the NASCAR Hall of Fame in the heart of Charlotte, North Carolina, it’s certainly a must for every NASCAR fan.

One of the most remarkable scenes at the Hall of Fame is Glory Road, which features 18 of the sport’s most iconic race cars of all-time. Eighteen legendary cars were recently unveiled as part of the new “Glory Road: Icons” exhibition.

On Friday evening, Hall of Fame Class of 2017 members Mark Martin, Rick Hendrick, Richard Childress, Benny Parsons and Raymond Parks will be formally inducted for their illustrious careers.

In celebration of the special ceremony, take a look at the 54 cars that have graced the Hall of Fame’s Glory Road.