Breaking into NASCAR ‘the old-fashioned way’

For the Dale Earnhardt Jr. fans looking for someone to root for after the two-time Daytona 500 champion calls it a career, another hard-working Kannapolis, North Carolina boy is waiting in the wings.

Corey LaJoie, rookie driver of the No. 83 BK Racing Toyota in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, is working his way up the NASCAR ranks. But there’s a difference between the way he’s doing it and the path other drivers have taken.

In an exclusive interview with FOXSports.com, LaJoie talked about a variety of topics, including Earnhardt’s retirement, racing with a famous name in NASCAR and how he’s breaking into the sport.