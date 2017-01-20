NASCAR Hall of Fame class of 2017 highlights: Benny Parsons
Benny Parsons, shown here in 1975, went from being a mechanic and an occasional taxicab driver for his father's business in Detroit before getting into racing. He went on from those modest beginnings to become one of the most beloved figures in NASCAR history as a driving champion and a long-time broadcaster and ambassador for the sport.
Parsons, who died of cancer in January of 2007, will be inducted posthumously into the NASCAR Hall of Fame tonight as part of the 2017 class. Check out some defining moments of his Hall of Fame career.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Early break
One of Parsons' first breaks came in August of 1964 when he and another future Hall of Fame driver, Cale Yarborough, were tabbed to run a race in what was then the Grand National Series at Asheville, North Carolina. But it actually did not go well for Parsons, who spun out twice.ISC Archives via Getty Images RacingOne
Title ride
Parsons inside his L.G. DeWitt-owned Chevrolet in his 1973 championship season. Even though he won only one race -- the Volunteer 500 at Bristol -- Parsons won the title based on his remarkable consistency. He finished in the top 10 in 21 of the season's 28 races.ISC Archives via Getty Images RacingOne
Popular win
Perhaps no other victory in Parsons' career was more popular than the one he scored by winning the 1975 Daytona 500, which he celebrates here in Victory Lane. Parsons was 33 at the time and it was just the third victory of his career in what was then the Winston Cup Series.ISC Archives via Getty Images RacingOne
The celebration
Parsons clutches the checkered flag after his huge win in the 1975 Daytona 500.ISC Archives via Getty Images RacingOne
Parsons in 1978, when he won three races.
Parsons is joined by Miss Winston and Ralph Seagraves of the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company in Victory Lane after winning the Rebel 500 at Darlington in 1978.ISC Archives via Getty Images RacingOne
Still winning
Parsons with Miss Winston Cup Margret Claud in Victory Lane as he celebrates winning the Budweiser 400 at Texas World Speedway in 1981. It was one of three races he won that season.
Fond memories
Parsons' former car owner L.G. DeWitt (left) joins Parsons in Victory Lane at Atlanta after Parsons won the Coca-Cola 500 in a Johnny Hayes-owned, Copenhagen-sponsored Chevrolet in March of 1984. At the age of 42, it would prove to be Parsons' final Premier Series win.
Next life
When his driving career ended after 21 years at the end of the 1988 season, Parson quickly moved into the broadcast booth -- where he soon established himslef as a popular fixture.ISC Archives via Getty Images RacingOne
Hard worker
As a broadcaster, Parsons knew how to work the garage with a quick, disarming smile and a seemingly endless stockpile of entertaining stories.
Confidant
Parsons wasn't just a broadcaster after his driving days. He also was a confidant of many of NASCAR's next generation of drivers, including four-time Premier Series champion and current FOX Sports NASCAR analyst Jeff Gordon (left).Getty Images for NASCAR Chris Trotman
Universal love
The message on Michael Waltrip's car prior to the 2007 Daytona 500 said it all, shortly after Parsons passed away from cancer a month earlier. There arguably was no one more loved in the NASCAR garage than the affable, story-telling Parsons.Getty Images for NASCAR Rusty Jarrett
Ambassador of sport
Parsons ended his driving career with 21 race victories and the 1973 championship. But the true measure of his contributions to NASCAR cannot be measured in statistics alone, as he was a true ambassador of the sport for decades after he was done driving.ISC Archives via Getty Images RacingOne