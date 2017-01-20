NASCAR Hall of Fame class of 2017 highlights: Benny Parsons

Benny Parsons, shown here in 1975, went from being a mechanic and an occasional taxicab driver for his father's business in Detroit before getting into racing. He went on from those modest beginnings to become one of the most beloved figures in NASCAR history as a driving champion and a long-time broadcaster and ambassador for the sport.

Parsons, who died of cancer in January of 2007, will be inducted posthumously into the NASCAR Hall of Fame tonight as part of the 2017 class. Check out some defining moments of his Hall of Fame career.

RacingOne

ISC Archives via Getty Images