The 2017 NASCAR All-Star Race will be an ode to “One Hot Night,” the 1992 thriller that saw Davey Allison beat out Kyle Petty before slamming the wall after crossing the finish line – the first race under the lights at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The May 20 exhibition event will be shortened to 70 laps, the same distance as the 1992 running of the race. It will consist of four stages (20 laps/20 laps/20 laps/10 laps) as the final stage will be a 10-car sprint to the finish.

As a result, excitement and anticipation for this year’s race has ramped up.

As we count down the days until the big race, take a look at all 22 past winners of NASCAR’s all-star classic since the inaugural race in 1985: