9 Cup drivers with longest continuous victory streaks

Here’s a stat that you might not believe — and one that speaks to the difficulty of winning in NASCAR: With Carl Edwards not racing this year, there are just nine active, full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup drivers have won at least one race for a minimum of two consecutive seasons.

Sound like there should be more, doesn’t it? But in truth, there are only nine and here they are:

© Russell LaBounty/LAT Photo USA

Russell LaBounty