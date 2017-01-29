9 Cup drivers with longest continuous victory streaks
Here’s a stat that you might not believe — and one that speaks to the difficulty of winning in NASCAR: With Carl Edwards not racing this year, there are just nine active, full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup drivers have won at least one race for a minimum of two consecutive seasons.
Sound like there should be more, doesn’t it? But in truth, there are only nine and here they are:© Russell LaBounty/LAT Photo USA Russell LaBounty
Matt Kenseth, 2015-16
The 2003 Premier Series champion won seven races in 2013, his first year with Joe Gibbs Racing. Kenseth went winless in ’14, but combined to win seven more races in the ’15-16 seasons.
Martin Truex Jr., 2015-16
Moving to Furniture Row Racing was the best thing Truex ever did. After a rocky 2014 season, the New Jersey driver won five races in the last two seasons.Getty Images Getty Images
Kurt Busch, 2014-16
Getting hired by Gene Haas revived Busch’s career. And he’s repaid the favor by winning at least one race every year since joining Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014.
Joey Logano, 2012-16
Logano is one of only three drivers on this list to win with multiple teams, in this case, first Joe Gibbs Racing then Team Penske. Over the last five seasons, Logano has scored 16 of his 17 career Cup race victories.
Brad Keselowski, 2011-16
Ever since joining forces with Roger Penske, Keselowski has been a front-runner, winning the 2012 Cup championship. A total of 20 of his 21 career Cup victories have come since 2011.Getty Images Getty Images
Kevin Harvick, 2010-16
The fact that no Richard Childress Racing driver has won a race since Harvick left after the 2013 speaks volumes about Harvick’s talents. Since 2010, he has scored 24 of his 35 career Cup victories.
Denny Hamlin, 2006-16
The top three drivers on this list share something in common: They’ve all won at least one race in every single year of their career. In Hamlin’s case, that translates to 29 victories since 2006.
Kyle Busch, 2005-16
The younger Busch won twice as a rookie with Hendrick Motorsports and hasn’t stopped winning since. He was the 2015 Cup champion with Joe Gibbs Racing and his 38 race wins rank him second overall among active drivers.Getty Images Getty Images
Jimmie Johnson, 2002-16
Here is yet another stat where Johnson laps the field: He has won at least one race in each of the last 15 seasons, which represents his entire Cup career. He has 80 races win now, more than double the total of his nearest active rival and, of course, a record-tying seven championships.MCT MCT via Getty Images