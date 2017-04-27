8 drivers JR Nation should root for once Dale Earnhardt Jr. retires

William Byron seems to be the leading candidate to replace Earnhardt at Hendrick Motorsports. The other option is Alex Bowman, who filled in for Earnhardt last year.
It could also be someone else. Whoever the replacement is for Dale Jr., you can stay on that bandwagon and keep rooting for the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (unless they change the number, of course).
Shanna LockwoodShanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
7
Follow JR Motorsports
Wait for a little to pick your next driver. Enjoy Cup Series racing without a favorite driver and root hard for the XFINITY Series team that Earnhardt owns with his sister, Kelley. You can always choose the next young driver in the JR Motorsports stable to be your new favorite when they go to the Cup Series.
Getty ImagesGetty Images
6
Jeffrey Earnhardt
If you really just can’t leave the Earnhardt name, there’s still Jeffrey to root for. The 27-year-old nephew of Dale Jr. currently drives the No. 33 Circle Sports/The Motorsports Group Chevrolet, which has a similar look to Dale Earnhardt’s iconic No. 3 Goodwrench paint scheme. Not sure how much promise he has to land in a front-running ride, though.
WPPROD
5
Erik Jones
Change is good. Step away from everything Earnhardt. No more Chevrolet, no more Hendrick, no more multi-generation driver. Jones is going to be one of the best drivers in the sport within a few years and would be a completely different experience than rooting for Dale Jr.
If you’re looking to stay in the Hendrick Motorsports camp, then Elliott definitely has the potential to be a dominant driver for years to come. You might be a bit anti-24 if you’re a diehard Earnhardt fan, though.
Earnhardt played a large role in Keselowski being discovered and the two are close friends to this day. There are definitely younger drivers to follow in the sport but Keselowski already has a championship under his belt and his driving style and success on the superspeedways definitely fits the Earnhardt mold.
Nigel Kinrade/LAT Photo USA
2
Kyle Larson
Looking for a driver who’s going to be around for years and likely at a top level? Larson’s success this year makes him an easy choice. He hasn’t shown the same personality that Earnhardt did early in his career but he definitely has the skills to stack up the wins. He's also in a Chevrolet.
The young driver has a lot of the same fire that Dale Jr. had early in his career. As a second-generation driver, he’s a familiar name and currently drives for one of the most iconic teams in the sport. He’s also a good buddy of Earnhardt, outside of some recent incidents.