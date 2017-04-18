6 drivers who could pull off a surprise win at Bristol

These six NASCAR drivers have never won at Bristol Motor Speedway and some have never won a Cup Series race before. They all have the potential to pull off what would range from a huge surprise to a minor one this weekend at the high-banked short track.
Check out the six drivers with the best chance to pull off a surprise win at Bristol:
Buescher winning would be the biggest surprise of this group. But, there is a healthy dose of rain in the forecast for another rain delay win. He also scored a fifth-place finish in last year’s fall race that was postponed until Sunday. The No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevy has shown some speed the past few races.
5
Austin Dillon
Dillon has been consistent in his career at Bristol. He’s finished 13th or better in four of six career starts. Richard Childress Racing has been inconsistent with its speed this season but if they bring a fast car to Bristol then Dillon might score his first Cup Series victory.
4
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Bristol is Stenhouse’s best track. He’s scored two runner-up finishes in his eight career Cup Series starts at the short track. His 10.63 average finish is the best among active drivers with five or more starts at the track, too. Can he finally score his first Cup Series win?
3
Jamie McMurray
Looking at the speed that McMurray and the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevy have shown this season, Bristol is a perfect spot for him to get his first win since Talladega in 2013. He’s finished 14th or better in the past five Bristol races and CGR didn’t have cars this good in any of those races.
2
Chase Elliott
It wouldn’t really be a surprise for Chase Elliott to get his first Cup Series win at any track. He finished fourth in this race last year and posted a 15th-place result in the 2016 fall race.
The pressure is starting to mount for Elliott to break through the wall and get a win, so don’t be surprised if the No. 24 goes back to Victory Lane at Bristol for the first time since Jeff Gordon won from the pole in 2002.
In subpar equipment last season, Bowyer posted one of his three top-10 finishes with HScott Motorsports at Bristol with an eighth-place finish in the spring race. He’s in race-winning equipment this season and has always fared well at the short track.
He’s scored six top-five and 10 top-10 finishes at Bristol so don’t overlook the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford this weekend.