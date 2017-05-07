5 drivers who can win at Talladega Superspeedway

Elliott is sporting a special pair of shoes commemorating his father, Bill Elliott, and his record-setting qualifying lap of 212.809 miles per hour at Talladega in 1987. That could give him some good luck.
With quality Hendrick Motorsports power under the hood, Elliott has a shot win his first career Cup race and take his sponsor, Hooters, back to Victory Lane for the first time since Alan Kulwicki last did it in the 1992 Champion Spark Plug 500 at Pocono Raceway.
Logano has one two of the last three races at Talladega. After an encumbered win at Richmond due to a rear suspension violation, the driver of the No. 22 Ford is determined to gain back the playoff points lost from the penalty.