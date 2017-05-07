5 drivers who can win at Talladega Superspeedway

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Monster Energy Series racing at Talladega Superspeedway always has the potential to be a crapshoot.

Drivers and teams are working with only 14 minutes of practice after Friday’s sessions were cut short and cancelled due to rain.

That means anything can happen, and likely will, in Sunday’s GEICO 500 at 1:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

With that said, here are five drivers with the best shot to roll into Victory Lane at the 2.66-mile Alabama track.