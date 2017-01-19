35 legends who have been inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame
Friday night in Charlotte, the NASCAR Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2017, as Richard Childress, Rick Hendrick, Mark Martin, Benny Parsons and Raymond Parks will join the 35 legends already enshrined. It’s sure to be a joyous and emotional evening, as has been the case with all the past ceremonies.
Following are the 35 members who already have been inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, along with the year they went.
Bobby Allison, Class of 2011
With 84 race wins on his resume, Allison is tied with Darrell Waltrip for fourth overall in the Premier Series, trailing only Richard Petty, David Pearson and Jeff Gordon. The leader of the “Alabama Gang,” Allison was a fearsome competitor.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Buck Baker, Class of 2013
Elzie Wylie “Buck” Baker was the first driver to win consecutive Premier Series championships, taking the titles in 1956-57. In 1955 and ’58, Baker finished second in the title hunt both times, meaning that over a four-year span, he never finished worse than second in points.
Jerry Cook, Class of 2016
A six-time champion in the Modified Series, Cook won titles in 1971-72 and ’74-77. He won more than 300 Modified races in his career and had a fierce rivalry with fellow New Yorker Richie Evans. After retiring, Cook became a NASCAR official and administrator.ISC Archives via Getty Images RacingOne
Dale Earnhardt, Class of 2010
A seven-time Premier Series champion, Earnhardt was called “The Intimidator” and “The Man in Black” for his aggressive and relentless driving style. That intensity and his folksy roots made him a hero to millions of NASCAR fans.©, Nigel Kinrade ©2011, Nigel Kinrade
Bill Elliott, Class of 2015
“Awesome Bill from Dawsonville” set the all-time NASCAR qualifying record of 212.809 miles per hour at Talladega Superspeedway in 1987. He won 37 races, a series championship in 1988 and a mind-boggling 16 consecutive NASCAR Most Popular Driver awards.
Richie Evans, Class of 2012
Called “The King of the Modifieds,” Evans won nine NASCAR Modified series championships, including eight consecutive titles from 1978-85.
Bill France, Class of 2010
William Henry Getty France a/k/a “Big Bill” founded NASCAR at Daytona Beach in December 1947. He also was the driving force behind the construction of Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway and was the foundation to building the sport to what it is today.
Bill France Jr., Class of 2010
Taking over the helm of NASCAR from his father in January 1972, Bill Jr. was credited with taking NASCAR from a regional sport and growing it into a national phenomenon. Like his father, Bill Jr. showed tremendous vision in growing the sport.MCT via Getty Images Charlotte Observer
Tim Flock, Class of 2014
A two-time Premier Series champion, Flock won 39 races in just 187 starts, a 20.8 percent winning average. Flock once won 18 races in a single season, a record that stood until Richard Petty won 27 in 1967.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Jack Ingram, Class of 2014
Tough as nails, Ingram won championships in what is now known as the NASCAR XFINITY Series in 1982 and again in ’85. He also won 31 races in NASCAR’s No. 2 division.
Dale Inman, Class of 2012
The only crew chief with eight championships, Inman won seven titles wrenching for his cousin, Richard Petty, and an eighth in 1984, while serving as crew chief for his fellow NASCAR Hall of Fame member Terry Labonte.Getty Images for NASCAR Streeter Lecka
Bobby Isaac, Class of 2016
During the 1969 season, Isaac won 19 poles, a record that still stands today, and 17 races. Although he didn’t win as many races in 1970, Isaac won his first and only championship, amassing 11 victories, 32 top-five finishes and 13 poles.ISC Archives via Getty Images RacingOne
Dale Jarrett, Class of 2014
A three-time Daytona 500 winner and two-time Brickyard 400 winner, Jarrett won the Premier Series championship in 1999. He and father Ned are one of only three father-son combos in the NASCAR Hall of Fame, along with Bill France Sr. and Jr., and Lee and Richard Petty.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Ned Jarrett, Class of 2011
“Gentleman Ned” won two Premier Series championships and after his driving days ended, successfully transitioned into radio and television commentary. Jarrett set a NASCAR record when he won the 1965 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway by 14 laps.
Junior Johnson, Class of 2010
A former moonshine runner turned race-car driver and team owner, Johnson was a first-ballot inductee into the Hall. Johnson was a rare combination, someone who could drive the wheels of a race car on track, and off the track was a brilliant businessman.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Terry Labonte, Class of 2016
In 1984, “Texas Terry” won his first Premier Series championship driving for Billy Hagan. Twelve years later, he won his second driving for Rick Hendrick. No one has ever won two titles that far apart.Getty Images
Fred Lorenzen, Class of 2015
In 1963, the Illinois native became the first driver in NASCAR history to earn more than $100,000 in prize money in a single season. A year later, Lorenzen won eight races in just 16 starts, including five in a row.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Bud Moore, Class of 2011
A veteran of D-Day, Moore was a championship crew chief for Buck Baker in 1957, and a championship car owner with Joe Weatherly in 1962-63. As a team owner, Moore’s cars won 63 races.
Cotton Owens, Class of 2013
As a driver, Owens won nine races, including giving Pontiac its first NASCAR victory in 1957 on the old Daytona Beach & Road Course. As a car owner, Owens won 38 more races, the majority of those coming with fellow South Carolinian David Pearson at the wheel.
David Pearson, Class of 2011
With 105 race victories in the NASCAR Premier Series, Pearson trails only Richard Petty on the all-time list of winners. Known as “The Silver Fox,” Pearson was one of the smoothest race-car drivers in history and won an impressive 18.29 percent of his starts.ISC Archives via Getty Images RacingOne
Lee Petty, Class of 2011
The patriarch of the Petty clan, Lee won three Premier Series championships as a driver, and established Petty Enterprises as the sport’s top team for decades. He also won the first Daytona 500 in 1959.ISC Archives via Getty Images RacingOne
Maurice Petty, Class of 2014
Known as “Chief,” Maurice built the engines that helped propel his brother Richard to a record 200 Premier Series race victories. Maurice was also the race-winning crew chief in the 1970 Daytona 500, which was won by Pete Hamilton in the No. 40 Petty Enterprises Plymouth Superbird.NASCAR via Getty Images Rainier Ehrhardt
Richard Petty, Class of 2010
He’s called “The King” for good reason: No driver has ever come close to Petty’s record of 200 Premier Series victories, and no driver has ever been a better ambassador for the sport. Seven championships and seven Daytona 500 victories aren’t too shabby, either.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Fireball Roberts, Class of 2014
Dubbed by some as NASCAR’s first true superstar, Roberts won seven races at Daytona International Speedway, including the 1962 Daytona 500. He also won the Southern 500 twice.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Wendell Scott, Class of 2015
To this day, Scott remains the only African-American driver to win a NASCAR Premier Series race. The Danville, Va., native sometimes served as his own pit crew in races, stopping his car, getting out and changing his own tires.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Bruton Smith, Class of 2016
In the 1940s, Smith founded his own sanctioning body, which eventually folded. But he founded Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1960 and went on to build Speedway Motorsports Inc., which today owns many of the finest tracks where NASCAR races, including Charlotte, Texas and Sonoma.Getty Images for Texas Motor Spe Ronald Martinez
Herb Thomas, Class of 2013
From 1951-54, Thomas won two Premier Series titles — making him NASCAR’s first two-time champion — and finished second in points twice. Thomas also helped immortalize the Fabulous Hudson Hornet that he raced.
Curtis Turner, Class of 2016
One of the greatest natural talents in stock-car racing, Turner entered only 184 Premier Series races, but he won 17 of them. And in the long-defunct NASCAR Convertible Division, Turner was simply amazing, winning 38 out of the 79 races he entered.
Rusty Wallace, Class of 2013
One of the best short-track racers ever, Wallace won 55 Premier Series races and in 1989 won the championship. He was also very stout on road courses and after racing, Wallace successfully transitioned into television and radio.Getty Images Jonathan Ferrey
Darrell Waltrip, Class of 2012
A three-time Premier Series champion, Waltrip won titles in 1981, ’82 and ’85. During his driving career, he won 84 races, tied with Bobby Allison for fourth overall. Since 2001, he’s worked NASCAR broadcasts for FOX.Focus on Sport/Getty Images Focus On Sport
Joe Weatherly, Class of 2015
Called “The Clown Prince of Stock-Car Racing,” Weatherly won consecutive Premier Series championships driving for Bud Moore in 1962-63. Weatherly died in 1964 when his car struck a wall at the old Riverside International Raceway road course.
Rex White, Class of 2015
The 1960 Premier Series champion, White was a model of consistency, finishing in the top five in nearly half his career starts. Twenty-six of his 28 races wins came at tracks one mile or shorter in length.
Glen Wood, Class of 2012
One of the founding members of Wood Brothers Racing, NASCAR’s oldest teams, Wood enjoyed success as a driver and worked with brothers Leonard and Delano to build a team that won 97 Premier Series races.ISC Archives via Getty Images RacingOne
Leonard Wood, Class of 2013
One of the most innovative minds in racing, Wood helped revolutionize pit stops and served as the chief mechanic — what today we call crew chief — on many of the Wood Brothers Racing team’s 97 victories. Wood could build just about anything.
Cale Yarborough, Class of 2012
One of the toughest racers of all time, Yarborough was the first driver to win three consecutive NASCAR Premier Series championships, taking the titles from 1976-78. The only other driver to do that since is Jimmie Johnson.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images