35 days until Daytona: Benny Parsons found most success driving No. 35 in 500
There's only 35 days, or five weeks, until the Monster Energy Cup Series kicks off the 2017 season with the Daytona 500 (Feb. 26, 2 p.m. ET on FOX).
It’s time to look back at the No. 35 in Cup, which has never made a trip to Victory Lane.
The late Benny Parsons, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2017 inductee, drove the No. 35 during the 1987 Premier Series season. Parsons started the year with a second-place finish in the Daytona 500, the best finish of any driver in the No. 35 in NASCAR’s biggest spectacle.
He finished the season with six top fives, nine top-10s and wound up 16th in the final points standings.
In 318 races, drivers who’ve raced the No. 35 have collected 11 top five and 39 top-10 finishes.
Although the number hasn’t been very successful, there have been plenty of A-list drivers who’ve piloted the No. 35, including Darrell Waltrip, Alan Kulwicki, Lee Petty, Bobby Isaac and Jack Ingram.
During the 2013 season, Josh Wise drove the No. 35 for 35 of the 36 Cup races that season. Wise led one lap, earned a best finish of 19th at Talladega Superspeedway, but also recorded 16 DNFs.
Take a look back at how the No. 35 has faired in the Daytona 500 and through the years with various drivers:Robert Alexander Getty Images
Alan Kulwicki, 1986
Kulwicki ran 22 races in the No. 35 car in 1986. The 1992 Cup Series champion earned only one top five and four top-10s that season.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Todd Bodine and Darrell Waltrip, 1998
Bodine, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion and FOX analyst, began the 1998 Cup season in the No. 35 at Daytona, but failed to make the Daytona 500 field. In seven races, his best finish was eight in the Cola-Cola 600.
Darrell Waltrip took over the ride at Indianapolis that year. In the final 15 races of the season, the three-time Cup champ and current FOX NASCAR analyst failed to record a single top five or top-10 finish, with a best finish of 13th in the Brickyard 400.This content is subject to copyright. Getty Images
Josh Wise, 2013
The 2013 Daytona 500 was not good to Wise. A crash resulted in a disappointing 40th-place finish.John David Mercer John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Cole Whitt, 2015
Whitt ran the No. 35 for the full Cup Series schedule in 2015. The young driver qualified a respectable 19th in the Daytona 500 and finished 22nd, a decent finish for a low-budget team at the time.Jasen Vinlove Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
David Gilliland, 2016
Gilliland is the latest driver to drive the No. 35 in the Monster Energy Cup Series. In 2016, he failed to make the Daytona 500 field in an unsponsored ride, but finished 17th in the spring Talladega race and 19th at Daytona in July later that season.Mike Dinovo Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports