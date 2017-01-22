35 days until Daytona: Benny Parsons found most success driving No. 35 in 500

There's only 35 days, or five weeks, until the Monster Energy Cup Series kicks off the 2017 season with the Daytona 500 (Feb. 26, 2 p.m. ET on FOX).

It’s time to look back at the No. 35 in Cup, which has never made a trip to Victory Lane.

The late Benny Parsons, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2017 inductee, drove the No. 35 during the 1987 Premier Series season. Parsons started the year with a second-place finish in the Daytona 500, the best finish of any driver in the No. 35 in NASCAR’s biggest spectacle.

He finished the season with six top fives, nine top-10s and wound up 16th in the final points standings.

In 318 races, drivers who’ve raced the No. 35 have collected 11 top five and 39 top-10 finishes.

Although the number hasn’t been very successful, there have been plenty of A-list drivers who’ve piloted the No. 35, including Darrell Waltrip, Alan Kulwicki, Lee Petty, Bobby Isaac and Jack Ingram.

During the 2013 season, Josh Wise drove the No. 35 for 35 of the 36 Cup races that season. Wise led one lap, earned a best finish of 19th at Talladega Superspeedway, but also recorded 16 DNFs.

Take a look back at how the No. 35 has faired in the Daytona 500 and through the years with various drivers:

Robert Alexander

Getty Images