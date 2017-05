2016 NASCAR Charlotte All-Star Showdown

Voting is now open for the Monster Energy All-Star Race (May 20, 8 p.m. on FS1) and there are 22 eligible drivers who haven’t qualified for the event yet.

Fans can vote by clicking here or joining the conversation on Twitter or Facebook with the hashtags #AllStarRace and #FanVote.

15 drivers have already qualified for the All-Star Race based on a points race win in 2016 or 2017, being a past winner of the All-Star Race or former Monster Energy Series champion.

The Monster Energy Open, which precedes the All-Star Race, will add three more drivers to the All-Star field, along with the winner of the fan vote.

Check out the 22 drivers who are hoping for a little help from the fans to make their way into the All-Star Race: