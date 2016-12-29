21 tracks where Kyle Busch has won NASCAR Cup Series races
There are just two tracks on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series circuit where Joe Gibbs Raicng driver Kyle Busch has yet to score a victory -- Charlotte Motor Speedway and Pocono Raceway.
In 12 full-time season at NASCAR's top level, the 2015 champ has earned 22 wins on intermediates, two on restrictor-plate tracks, four on road courses and 10 on short tracks.
Check out where Busch has racked up his 38 career wins:NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Chicagoland Speedway, 1
In his first season with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008, Busch started on pole and took the No. 18 to Victory Lane at Chicagoland, but not before his car got stuck in the infield grass during the celebration.Getty Images Getty Images
Darlington Raceway, 1
The 2008 season was a great one for Busch, as one of his eight wins that year came in May at “The Track Too Tough To Tame. In 12 races there, he has two top fives and seven top-10 finishes.
Daytona International Speedway, 1
Also in 2008, Busch scored his first and only victory in the July race at Daytona. In 23 races at the iconic 2.5-mile superspeedway, he has accumulated seven top fives, eight top 10s and an average finish of 17.52.Getty Images Getty Images
Homestead-Miami Speedway, 1
In 2015, Busch had a few reasons to celebrate at the season finale at Homestead. Not only did he win his first race at the South Florida track, but he also earned his first career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title after missing a good portion of the season due to a serious leg injury.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Kansas Speedway, 1
It’s no secret that Kansas is one of Busch’s worst tracks, but in 2016, he finally got rid of the goose egg in the win column at the 1.5-mile track. In 18 races, he has 4 top fives, six top 10s and an average finish of 18.44.Getty Images Getty Images
Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 1
In the first of eight wins during the 2009 Cup Series season, Busch kicked off the year with a sentimental win at his home track. Busch usually performs well in his hometown, collecting five top fives, six top 10s and an average finish of 13.50 in 12 races.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Martinsville Speedway, 1
In 2016, Busch knocked off another track he hasn’t won at, adding a Martinsville grandfather clock to his trophy case. He has respectable results at the half-mile paper clip with 11 top fives, 12 top 10s and 14.09 average finish.
Michigan International Speedway, 1
Busch recorded his first Cup Series victory at MIS in August 2011. The 2.5-mile track in the Irish Hills is statistically one of his worst, with an average finish of only 20.42.
Phoenix International Raceway, 1
You have to look all the way back to 2005 for Busch’s one win at Phoenix, which came toward the end of his first full-time season driving the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.Getty Images Getty Images
Talladega Superspeedway, 1
Busch tore up the NASCAR Cup Series circuit in 2008, also scoring his first win at the 2.66-mile superspeedway during his inaugural year with JGR. But don’t let the one victory fool you. With an average finish of 21.3, his worst out of all tracks, it’s obvious that Busch and the ‘Dega high banks don’t get along.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Atlanta Motor Speedway, 2
Both of Busch’s wins at Atlanta have been earned while driving the No. 18 JGR Toyota, recording one in 2008 and the other in 2013. In 18 races, he has five top fives, six top 10s and an average finish of 15.22.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Dover International Speedway, 2
The Monster Mile has either been really good or really evil to Busch over the years. Along with the two victories, he has 11 top fives and 15 top 10s and has led 1,139 laps. But, he has also recorded 6 DNFs at Dover, more than any other track.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 2
Shortly after returning to competition following a leg injury in 2015, Busch earned his first Brickyard 400 victory. In 2016, he started on pole to win back-to-back races at the historic track.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Kentucky Speedway, 2
Busch won the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Kentucky in 2011, as well as another one during his 2015 championship season. In six races, he has collected four top fives, five top 10s and has a stellar average finish of 5.17.
Another incredible stat: Busch has finished 100 percent of the laps run at Kentucky since 2011.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 2
Busch has collected his first victory at the Magic Mile in 2006 with Hendrick Motorsports. His second came nine years later during his championship season in 2015. In 24 races at NHMS, Busch has nine top fives and 13 top-10 finishes.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Texas Motor Speedway, 2
Texas has always been one of Busch’s best tracks. In 2013, Busch started on pole and cruised to victory, leading 171 of the 334 laps. He shot off the six-shooters in Victory Lane one again in 2016 spring race. In 22 races, he has collected 11 top fives and 12 top 10s.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Sonoma Raceway, 2
Despite two wins in wine country, Sonoma has never been one of Busch’s strongest tracks. In 12 races there, he has two top fives, four top 10s and an average finish of only 18.08.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Watkins Glen International, 2
Busch is significantly better on the other road course the NASCAR Cup Series visits once a year. Along with his victories in 2011 and 2013, Busch has a great average finish of 10.08 and has only finished outside the top 20 twice in 12 races.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Auto Club Speedway, 3
In his first full-time season with Hendrick Motorsports, Busch earned his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory in September 2005 at then-California Speedway.Getty Images Getty Images
Richmond International Raceway, 4
With four wins at RIR, it’s safe to say Busch loves to visit the Virginia short track, as it’s hands down one of his best. His numbers there are remarkable. In 23 races, he has earned 15 top fives, 17 top 10s, an average finish of 6.96 and only one finish outside of the top 20.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Bristol Motor Speedway, 5
Busch is always a force to be reckoned with at Bristol. In 2007, he won the first-ever race with the infamous “Car of Tomorrow” at the half-mile concrete track. His last win there came in the 2011 spring race.Getty Images Getty Images