21 tracks where Kyle Busch has won NASCAR Cup Series races

There are just two tracks on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series circuit where Joe Gibbs Raicng driver Kyle Busch has yet to score a victory -- Charlotte Motor Speedway and Pocono Raceway.

In 12 full-time season at NASCAR's top level, the 2015 champ has earned 22 wins on intermediates, two on restrictor-plate tracks, four on road courses and 10 on short tracks.

Check out where Busch has racked up his 38 career wins:

NASCAR

NASCAR via Getty Images