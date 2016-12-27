19 tracks where Matt Kenseth has won NASCAR Cup Series races
Of the 23 tracks on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series circuit, Matt Kenseth has won at 18 of them.
A sign that Kenseth has been racing a long time is he also scored two victories at Rockingham Speedway, a track NASCAR’s top series hasn’t visited since 2004.
After 614 starts, Kenseth has failed to win at five tracks: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Watkins Glen International.
Check out where Kenseth has recorded his 38 career wins:
Chicagoland Speedway, 1
Kenseth’s only victory at Chicagoland came during his first season with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2013. He has four top fives, eight top 10’s and an average finish of 11.1 in the Windy City.
Darlington Raceway, 1
Also in his first year with JGR, Kenseth earned his first career win in the Bojangles’ Southern 500 Labor Day classic at The Track Too Tough Too Tame. His average finish at Darlington is 15.83.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Homestead-Miami Speedway, 1
In 2007, Kenseth continued Roush Fenway Racing’s success at Homestead-Miami with a win in the season finale. In 17 races at the South Florida track, Kenseth has an average finish of 14.76.Getty Images Getty Images
Kentucky Speedway, 1
After the 2013 race was pushed back from Saturday night to Sunday afternoon due to rain, Kenseth recorded his first victory at Kentucky. In just six races in the Bluegrass State, Kenseth has an average finish of 5.17, three top-five finishes and has yet to finish outside the top 10.Getty Images Getty Images
Phoenix International Raceway, 1
Kenseth’s only victory in Phoenix was earned all the way back in his third full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series.
It’s an up-and-down track for Kenseth. In 28 races, he has recorded six top fives, 11 top 10s and an average finish of 16.43.Getty Images Getty Images
Pocono Raceway, 1
It took Kenseth 15 years as a full-time driver in the Cup Series to earn his first victory here, scoring his first win at Pocono in 2015.Getty Images Getty Images
Talladega Superspeedway, 1
Kenseth’s only win at Talladega was earned in his final restrictor-plate race driving the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford in 2012. ‘Dega is statistically Kenseth’s worst track with an average finish of 18.71.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Charlotte Motor Speedway, 2
In his rookie NASCAR Cup Series season in 2000, Kenseth scored his first career victory in the Coca-Cola 600. He earned another 600 victory in 2011.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Daytona International Speedway, 2
Both of Kenseth’s two wins at the 2.5-mile superspeedway have come in the Daytona 500 while driving the No. 17. Despite wins in 2009 and 2012, restrictor-plate tracks are not his strongest tracks. Kenseth has an average finish of only 18.15 at Daytona.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Kansas Speedway, 2
Kenseth won back-to-back races at Kansas, scoring one in his final season at Roush Fenway in 2012 and the other in his first season with JGR in 2013.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Richmond International Raceway, 2
Kenseth’s pair of victories at Richmond came in 2002 and 2015. In 24 races at the Virginia short track, he has earned six top fives and 16 top-10 finishes.
North Carolina Speedway, 2
Although Rockingham isn’t on the NASCAR schedule anymore, two of Kenseth’s 38 total wins were achieved in 2002 and 2004.
'The Rock' is also where he clinched the 2003 NASCAR Cup Series championship.This content is subject to copyright. WireImage
Texas Motor Speedway, 2
Kenseth earned both of his victories at Texas while driving for Roush Fenway as he visited Victory Lane in 2002 and 2011.
Texas serves as one of Kenseth’s best tracks. In 28 races at the 1.5-mile venue, he has 13 top fives, 18 top 10s and a remarkable average finish of 9.43.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Auto Club Speedway, 3
Kenseth drove the No. 17 to three wins at the 2-mile California track in 2006, ’07 and ’09. In four years with JGR, Kenseth has recorded finishes of seventh, fourth, 31st and 19th. His average finish at Auto Club is 11.08.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Dover International Speedway, 3
The Monster Mile has always been a good track for Kenseth. Along with victories in 2006, 2011, and 2016, Kenseth has collected 17 top fives, 24 top 10s and an average finish of 12.81.Getty Images Getty Images
Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 3
Along with two consecutive victories in 2003 and ’04, Kenseth also scored his first victory in the No. 20 JGR Toyota at Las Vegas in 2013. He has an average finish of 12.88 in Sin City.Getty Images Getty Images
Michigan International Speedway, 3
Kenseth has spaced out his victories at Michigan, winning there in 2002, 2006 and 2015. In 35 races at the 2-mile track nestled in the Irish Hills, he has racked up 14 top fives, 20 top 10s and an average finish of 10.37.
New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 3
All three of Kenseth’s wins at Loudon have been earned while driving for JGR. Along with the victories, he’s also collected 10 top fives, 19 top 10s and a 12.03 average finish.Getty Images Getty Images
Bristol Motor Speedway, 4
In the 2005 Bristol night race, Kenseth started on pole en route to his first victory at the Tennessee track. He won the night race once again the next year. The No. 20 driver also won the night race in 2013 and the spring race in 2015.
He has a total of 13 top fives, 20 top 10s and a 14.18 average finish at the half-mile track.Getty Images Getty Images