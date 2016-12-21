19 tracks where Kevin Harvick has won NASCAR Cup Series races
When Kevin Harvick joined forces with Stewart-Haas Racing and crew chief Rodney Childers for 2014, success was immediate: Harvick won his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title that season, was second in points last year and was a contender again in 2016.
That’s how it works when you pair the right driver, crew chief, sponsors and team together.
How good is Harvick? He has won races at 19 of the 23 tracks where the Cup teams race each year. The only tracks Harvick hasn’t won at are Kentucky Speedway, Pocono Raceway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway.
Here’s where Harvick has amassed his 35 Cup victories:
Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1 win
Statistically, Atlanta is Harvick's worst track in terms of average finish at 17.62, but he won his very first Cup race there in 2001, shortly after taking over for the late Dale Earnhardt at Richard Childress Racing. Harvick edged Jeff Gordon in one of the most thrilling and emotional finishes in NASCAR history. Harvick also has six top fives and 11 top 10s at Atlanta.
Martinsville Speedway, 1
In the spring of 2011, Harvick drove the No. 29 RCR Chevrolet to victory at NASCAR’s shortest track. Harvick’s average finish is 16.03 at Martinsville, where he has three top fives and 14 top 10s.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Darlington Raceway, 1
Since joining Stewart-Haas Racing, Harvick has been a terror at Darlington, winning in his championship season of 2014, finishing fifth in 2015 and second in ’16. Harvick has ended up in the top five six times at Darlington and in the top 10 nine times. His average finish there is 15.65.Getty Images Getty Images
Auto Club Speedway, 1
In 2011, Harvick led only the last lap at Auto Club, but that’s the only lap that pays the money. Six top fives, 11 top 10s and a finishing average of 15.13 are Harvick’s numbers at the Southern California track.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Talladega Superspeedway, 1
Back when he drove for Richard Childress in 2010, Harvick won the spring race at ‘Dega, where he also has six top fives, 14 top 10s and an average finish of 15.06.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Dover International Speedway, 1
Facing elimination from the Chase in October 2015, Harvick led 355 of 400 laps at The Monster Mile to win and clinch a spot in the next round. Harvick’s average finish at Dover is an even 15.00 and he has five top fives and 14 top 10s there.
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Harvick dominated in Sin City in 2015, leading 142 of 267 laps to bring his SHR Chevrolet into Victory Lane, but not before burning the tires off it in celebration. At Las Vegas, Harvick has four top fives, seven top 10s and an average finish of 13.38.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Watkins Glen International, 1
In 2006, Harvick led 28 of 90 laps to win for Richard Childress Racing and score his only Premier Series road-course victory. All told, Harvick has three top fives, eight top 10s and an average finish of 13.25 at the Glen.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Michigan International Speedway
How’s this for a stat? Harvick has finished second in five of the last eight races at the MIS oval, with his only victory coming back in 2010, when he drove for RCR. Harvick has a solid average finish of 12.66 at Michigan, with 10 top fives and 15 top 10s.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 1
In 2003, Harvick scored one of the most important victories of his career, winning the Brickyard 400 from the pole in the No. 29 RCR Chevy. Harvick’s average finish of 9.94 is his second best of any track. He has five top fives and 10 top 10s here.Getty Images Getty Images
Homestead-Miami Speedway, 1
Winning the final race of the 2014 season at Homestead gave Harvick his first Cup championship. And with an average finish there of 6.94, Harvick is always tough at the South Florida track, where he has finished in the top five eight times and the top 10 14 times in just 16 races.NASCAR Illustrated Sporting News via Getty Images
Daytona International Speedway, 2
In 2007, Harvick won one of the most dramatic Daytona 500s of all-time with an incredible last-lap charge to edge Mark Martin at the start-finish line. He also won the July 2010 race at Daytona, where both of his wins came in RCR Chevys. At Daytona, Harvick’s average finish is 16.13, with nine top fives and 14 top 10s.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Bristol Motor Speedway, 2
The Tennessee short track is always a tough test, but Harvick won there in the spring of 2005 with RCR and in August 2016 with SHR. Harvick has posted 11 top-five and 15 top-10 finishes at Bristol, where his average is 13.94.Getty Images Getty Images
New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 2
At the New England oval, Harvick won the Chase races in 2006 with RCR and 2016 with SHR. At New Hampshire, Harvick finished in the top five nine times and in the top 10 17 times, and he has an average finish there of 13.06.Getty Images Getty Images
Chicagoland Speedway, 2
Harvick won the first two races run at the Illinois track in 2001 and ’02, but hasn’t won there since. He does have eight top fives, nine top 10s and an average finish there of 12.25.Getty Images Getty Images
Kansas Speedway, 2
This is a great track for Harvick, as he won the Chase races there with RCR in 2013 and SHR in 2016, plus he has an excellent average finish of 10.36, with six top fives and 11 top 10s.
Charlotte Motor Speedway, 3
On several occasions, Harvick has said Charlotte was one of his toughest tracks, but he won the Coca-Cola 600 there in 2011 and ’13 with RCR and captured the Chase race in 2014, his championship season, with SHR. Harvick’s average finish at Charlotte is 15.41, with seven top fives and 14 top 10s.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Richmond International Raceway, 3
All three of Harvick’s wins at RIR came while he was driving of RCR: He won the September races in 2006 and ’11, and the spring race in 2013. Add to that 11 top fives and 20 top 10s and it’s easy to see why Harvick’s average finish is a cool 10.47.
Phoenix International Raceway, 8
Yep, that’s correct. Fully 22.9 percent of Harvick’s victories have come at PIR, including five wins in six races from November 2013 to the spring 2016 race. Harvick had to win in 2014 to keep his championship hopes alive and he did, and in the last eight races at Phoenix, Harvick’s worst finish is fourth. He has 13 top fives, 17 top 10s and an average finish of 10.04 at PIR.Getty Images Getty Images