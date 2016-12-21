19 tracks where Kevin Harvick has won NASCAR Cup Series races

122116-nascar-harvick-pi

When Kevin Harvick joined forces with Stewart-Haas Racing and crew chief Rodney Childers for 2014, success was immediate: Harvick won his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title that season, was second in points last year and was a contender again in 2016.

That’s how it works when you pair the right driver, crew chief, sponsors and team together.

How good is Harvick? He has won races at 19 of the 23 tracks where the Cup teams race each year. The only tracks Harvick hasn’t won at are Kentucky Speedway, Pocono Raceway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway.

Here’s where Harvick has amassed his 35 Cup victories: