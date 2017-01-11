Fact or fiction? 10 keys to Carl Edwards leaving Joe Gibbs Racing

Fact or fiction?

In a 40-minute appearance at Joe Gibbs Racing headquarters in Huntersville, N.C., on Wednesday, Carl Edwards talked about the reasons he won’t be driving for the team in 2017 and instead Daniel Suarez will pilot the No. 19 JGR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Toyota.

Edwards specifically cited career satisfaction, wanting to spend more time with key people in his life and long-term health as reasons to step away now.

But like with every announcement, speculation was rampant about what is or isn’t true about the situation.

Following are 10 true-false factors around Edwards’ stunning announcement.

Getty Images

Getty Images