Fact or fiction? 10 keys to Carl Edwards leaving Joe Gibbs Racing
In a 40-minute appearance at Joe Gibbs Racing headquarters in Huntersville, N.C., on Wednesday, Carl Edwards talked about the reasons he won’t be driving for the team in 2017 and instead Daniel Suarez will pilot the No. 19 JGR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Toyota.
Edwards specifically cited career satisfaction, wanting to spend more time with key people in his life and long-term health as reasons to step away now.
But like with every announcement, speculation was rampant about what is or isn’t true about the situation.
Following are 10 true-false factors around Edwards' stunning announcement.
Edwards is retiring
FALSE. Edwards specifically said he wouldn't use the "R" word for retirement. He's just not racing in 2017. "I just know how things work, and if it comes up and the right opportunity is there and at that moment, it's the right thing, then for sure I'd entertain it," Edwards said. "But … the first person I'd talk to is Coach (Joe Gibbs)."
The timing was odd
TRUE. The timing was utterly bizarre — drivers simply don't quit right before the start of the season, but Edwards has always been his own man and does things on his terms. "Slight shock, I know," he said. "I keep thinking about that scene from 'Forrest Gump' where he stops running. Everybody is like, 'What?'"
Family was a factor
TRUE. Of course family was a factor — a huge one. When you race 38 times a year and have all sorts of sponsor, media and fan appearances, it pulls you away from home an awful lot. "I'll say this: That I want to be able to spend time on things outside of the sport that are important to me," he said. "And I really think it's the right thing to do." That starts with family."
He's looking to change teams
FALSE. Edwards is not going back to Ford or courting offers from other teams to drive in 2018. He's stepping away. "There is no new manufacturer ride coming in in three years that they're paying me a fortune for," said Edwards. "There is nothing like that. This is a pure, simple, personal decision."
Burnout figured into it
TRUE. After nearly 13 full seasons of Cup racing, the total dedication it takes to succeed clearly sapped some enthusiasm from Edwards, which is hardly surprising.
“I've raced at least, I think, almost 1,000 NASCAR races,” he said. “I ran the XFINITY and the Cup Series full‑time for seven years, and … I don't regret one bit of it. If I go forward, would it be as exciting and all that as it has been? I'm not sure. So yeah, there's a part of that.”
The sponsor wanted him gone
FALSE. Some on the Internet suggested this was a move by sponsor Arris to replace Edwards with Daniel Suarez. Wrong. “He (Edwards) has been a tireless advocate for our brand,” said Ron Coppock, executive vice president, global marketing and customer operations of Arris . “He has created fans worldwide that have become Arris fans. And most importantly, the person he is. He's a sportsman. He's a gentleman. He's a fierce competitor.” And those in the NASCAR community know Edwards is one of the best there is with sponsors.
Health is an issue
TRUE. Edwards has no health problems right now, but he cited the impact of crashes as something that factored into his decision. "I don't like how it feels to take the hits that we take, and I'm a sharp guy, and I want to be a sharp guy in 30 years," said Edwards.
He may run for public office
TRUE. Edwards said he isn’t ready to run for office yet, but could in the future. “I do have really strong feelings about our country and what it means, what America is about, and the principles that keep us free and safe from the biggest risks in history,” he said. “And so I don't know if I'm ‑‑ I'm not prepared right now to participate in any public office or anything, but I am very open to helping that cause and helping the cause of liberty and freedom and what it is that America is about.”
Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s concussion affected him
TRUE. I asked Edwards whether Earnhardt missing 18 races last year with a concussion entered into his decision. “I think everyone paid attention to that,” said Edwards. “… That’s one of the factors in my decision.”
It was just time
TRUE. Yep, above all else, Edwards thought it was the right time to step away, even if the timing seemed strange. "I follow my gut," said Edwards. "And sometimes I just ‑‑ I just gather what's around me, and I say, 'Look, if all signs point to this, then that's what I need to do.' That's what got me here in the first place."