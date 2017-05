As weekends go, they don’t get much better than the one Team Penske just had.

On Saturday night at Phoenix, Penske drivers Simon Pagenaud and Will Power finished 1-2 in the Verizon IndyCar Series race, which Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski followed up with a 1-2 finish in the Toyota Owners 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond International Raceway.

It was the first time in Team Penske’s more than 50-year history that the squad swept the top two spots in both series in the same weekend.

While it’s clear Team Penske won the weekend, there were plenty of other winners and losers at Richmond.