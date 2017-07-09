LE Tonglet Wins Pro Stock Motorcycle Final at Chicago | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING
LE Tonglet beats Hector Arana Jr. in the Pro Stock Motorcycle final at the Route 66 NHRA Nationals in Chicago.
