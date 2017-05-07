Ryan Dungey Wins Third Consecutive 450 Championship | 2017 MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS
Ryan Dungey survives a wild 450 main in Las Vegas to finish fourth and clinch his third straight title, and the fourth of his career.
