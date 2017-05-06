Jeff Emig’s InFROmation | Las Vegas 2017

Jeff Emig breaks down Ryan Dungey and Eli Tomac's records at Las Vegas heading into the season finale.

More  Motor  Videos

Wild Wreck at VIR

Wild Wreck at VIR

4 days ago

Chris McGaha Wins Pro Stock Final at Charlotte | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

Chris McGaha Wins Pro Stock Final at Charlotte | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

5 days ago

Steve Torrence Wins Top Fuel Final at Charlotte | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

Steve Torrence Wins Top Fuel Final at Charlotte | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

5 days ago

Ron Capps Wins Funny Car Final at Charlotte | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

Ron Capps Wins Funny Car Final at Charlotte | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

5 days ago

LE Tonglet Wins Pro Stock Motorcycle Final at Charlotte | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

LE Tonglet Wins Pro Stock Motorcycle Final at Charlotte | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

5 days ago

East Rutherford Analysis | 2017 MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS

East Rutherford Analysis | 2017 MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS

6 days ago

More Motor Videos