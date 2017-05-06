Jeff Emig’s InFROmation | Las Vegas 2017
Jeff Emig breaks down Ryan Dungey and Eli Tomac's records at Las Vegas heading into the season finale.
More Motor Videos
Wild Wreck at VIR
4 days ago
Chris McGaha Wins Pro Stock Final at Charlotte | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING
5 days ago
Steve Torrence Wins Top Fuel Final at Charlotte | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING
5 days ago
Ron Capps Wins Funny Car Final at Charlotte | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING
5 days ago
LE Tonglet Wins Pro Stock Motorcycle Final at Charlotte | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING
5 days ago
East Rutherford Analysis | 2017 MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS
6 days ago