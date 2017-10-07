No. 93 Acura destroyed after slamming into the wall at Petit Le Mans
The No. 93 GT Daytona Acura driven by Mark Wilkins suffered heavy damage after plowing into the tire barrier.
No. 93 Acura destroyed after slamming into the wall at Petit Le Mans
