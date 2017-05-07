Watch the evolution of McLaren’s F1 cars in one GIF

The McLaren F1 team is one of the oldest teams in the sport.

Founder Bruce McLaren gave his team its debut at the 1966 Monaco Grand Prix, and since then it has gone on to win the constructor’s championship eight times.

While the team has remained successful throughout the decades, the drivers, crew and the cars have changed substantially during its time.

To showcase the evolution of the McLaren F1 team, the guys at partcatalog.com have built a GIF that transitions between 22 of the team’s cars through the years, from the 1966 McLaren M2B to the 2017 McLaren MCL32.

Here are all 22 cars featured in the GIF:

— 1966 M2B

— 1968 M7A

— 1974 M23

— 1976 M23

— 1977 M26

— 1981 MP4/1

— 1984 MP4/2

— 1985 MP4/2B

— 1986 MP4/2C

— 1988 MP4/4

— 1989 MP4/5

— 1991 MP4/6

— 1992 MP4/7

— 1993 MP4/8

— 1997 MP4-12

— 1998 MP4-13

— 1999 MP4-14

— 2003 MP4-17D

— 2005 MP4-20A

— 2008 MP4-23

— 2012 MP4-27

— 2017 MCL32