Watch Alonso strike two birds in one go at his Indy 500 test

Fernando Alonso was flying around the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Wednesday. However, the same could not be said for two birds that were sitting on the racetrack.

The 35-year-old Spaniard had a flawless day during his first test for the Indianapolis 500 earlier this week, and he successfully passed his rookie orientation test.

However, the day wasn’t great for everyone, as two birds somehow failed to see Alonso’s bright orange Andretti Autosport McLaren-Honda as he blasted around the track. We expect the car would have to be cleaned afterward.