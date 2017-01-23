TV schedule for the 2017 Rolex 24 at Daytona

Fifty-five cars are on the entry list for this weekend’s 55th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway, which kicks off the 2017 IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship season.

The FOX Sports family of networks will televise 23 of the 24 hours of racing action, while the entire event will be simulcast LIVE on the FOX Sports GO App with FS1 authentication.

All times ET and subject to change

— Saturday, Jan. 28 – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. – FOX broadcast network

— Saturday, Jan. 28 – 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. – FS2

— Saturday, Jan. 29 – 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. – FOX Sports GO

— Saturday, Jan. 29 – Sunday, Jan. 30 – 11 p.m. to 1 p.m. – FS2

— Sunday, Jan. 29 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – FS1

The race will run from 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Jan. 28 to 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Jan. 29.