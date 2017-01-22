Ryan Dungey wins as Ken Roczen crashes out in Anaheim

Ryan Dungey returned to the top step of the podium at Saturday night’s Monster Energy Supercross 450SX Main Event at the Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Points leader Ken Roczen, meanwhile, was running in third place when he crashed out hard just short of the halfway point of the race. The Alpinestars medical unit helped Roczen off the track following the incident. Dungey now leads the points heading into Glendale.

After a rough start to the season, Cooper Webb took the holeshot for the 450SX Main Event. However, Dungey then took the lead into Turn 2 despite having performed poorly in the lead up to the Main.

He had crashed in the first turn of his heat race and only made it into the main with a third-place finish in the Semi.

Dungey was followed home across the line by his Red Bull KTM teammate Marvin Musquin, while Honda rider Cole Seely rounded out the podium in third. Seely himself had had an impressive race, running in second place ahead of Roczen before the latter had his incident. Seely only lost his second when Musquin went by, and he was able to hold on to his podium spot ahead of Webb and Weston Peick.

One rider absent from the Main Event was Jason Anderson, who had been involved in an altercation following an in-race collision with Vince Friese during their heat race.

Meanwhile, Justin Hill broke through for his first win of the season in the 250SX West class, with championship rivals Aarson Plessinger and Shane McElrath rounding out the podium. Austin Forkner, who was running with a stiffer suspension this week, had had a much stronger night and took the holeshot during the main event as well as his heat win. Forkner placed fourth in the main ahead of Martin Davalos, who rounded out the top five.

Unofficial 450SX results:

1. Ryan Dungey

2. Marvin Musquin

3. Cole Seely

4. Cooper Webb

5. Weston Peick

6. Joshua Grant

7. Chad Reed

8. Eli Tomac

9. Davi Millsaps

10. Blake Baggett

Unofficial 250SX West results:

1. Justin Hill

2. Aaron Plessinger

3. Shane McElrath

4. Austin Forkner

5. Martin Davalos

6. Jimmy Decotis

7. Dan Reardon

8. Tyler Bowers

9. Josh Hansen

10. Jeremy Martin