Ron Capps gets his second win in a row at NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Chris McGaha (Pro Stock) and LE Tonglet (Pro Stock Motorcycle) picked up a Wally each Sunday at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte.

In Top Fuel, Torrence – who had finished runner-up to Leah Pritchett last weekend in Houston – defeated Pritchett, Terry McMillen and Tony Schumacher in the final after qualifying No. 4. Torrence had a great year in 2016 but hasn’t had a stellar start to the 2017 season as his team has been testing new parts on his dragster. Torrence won in a close race with Schumacher, who has still yet to take home a Wally from the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals.

“Man, I wish we were racing somewhere tomorrow,” Torrence said after his win. “We’ve got a bad ass race car right now. To beat Tony and Leah in that last race, that’s what it’s all about. Somebody needed to beat those DSR cars and we figured it might as well be us.”

In Funny Car, Ron Capps got his second win in a row, having also won last weekend at the NHRA SpringNationals. Capps defeated his Don Schumacher Racing teammates Jack Beckman and Matt Hagan in the final as well as Kalitta Motorsport driver J.R. Todd. John Force Racing had qualified 1-2-3 in the class but both Robert Hight and John Force were eliminated in the semi-finals, while Courtney Force hit the wall during her Round 1 run. Courtney crossed the line in second but was disqualified for making contact with the wall, allowing J.R. Todd to move on.

“Tobler and our NAPA AutoCare crew have given me a great race car,” said Capps. “There’s people in this room that could drive that race car that aren’t race car drivers. I’m joking a little bit but I really feel that way. It’s an incredible race car.

“I just try to rise to the occasion and not be the weak link.”

In Pro Stock, the trend of having a different winner at each race this year continued as Chris McGaha took home a Wally for the first time in 2017. After defeating Drew Skillman, Greg Anderson and Shane Gray in the final, McGaha became the sixth different Pro Stock driver to win in the sixth race of the year. Skillman crossed the line first place but red-lighted at the start.

LE Tonglet won the second race of the season for the Pro Stock Motorcycle riders. Tonglet defeated Scotty Pollacheck, Eddie Krawiec and Andrew Hines in the final after qualifying No. 8. Pollacheck crossed the line first but red-lighted at the start. Tonglet joins Krawiec as race winners this year.

The Pro Stock Motorcycle class will be in action along with the Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock classes next weekend at the NHRA Southern Nationals at the Atlanta Dragway in Atlanta.