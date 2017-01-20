Malcolm Stewart to make 450SX debut at Anaheim

Malcolm Stewart will be back in action this weekend at the third round of the Monster Energy Supercross season at Angel Park in Anaheim, California.

Stewart, who will be making his 450 debut, has partnered with RIDE365.com, an online retailer for motorcycle parts and accessories, and will race a Suzuki RM-Z450 for RIDE365.com Stewart Racing during the 2017 season.

The 2016 250SX East champion had opted not to compete in the 2016 motocross championship as he targeted a 450 ride for 2017. However, a deal for him had not materialized ahead of the first two rounds of the Supercross season, and so Stewart will be looking to come from behind in the points as the series heads to Anaheim.

As of the time of writing, there has been no official update on James Stewart and whether we will see him back on track in the near future.