Lopez to miss Spa due to back injury from Silverstone crash

Jose Maria Lopez has been ruled out of this weekend’s WEC Six Hours of Spa after not being cleared to race following his heavy accident at Silverstone last month.

It has been revealed that the Argentinean sustained “minor damage” to two vertebrae in the accident, which saw him limp the No. 7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid to the pits and eventually return to the race.

A consultation with FIA Medical Delegate Dr. Jacques Tropenat and Toyota’s team doctor at Spa on Thursday determined that the three-time WTCC champion will sit out the event.

Lopez will return to the wheel of the LMP1 contender in a private test at the end of the month, prior to the Le Mans Test Day on June 4.

“I’m extremely disappointed to miss this weekend’s race as I was really looking forward to driving the TS050 Hybrid at Spa,” Lopez said.

“I feel basically fine but we all agree that we should take no chances; the priority is to be absolutely fit for Le Mans.

“Probably I could race if we were at a different track but a driver’s body experiences extreme forces through Eau Rouge so, after discussions with the FIA Medical Delegate and our team doctor, we decided I should not drive this weekend.”

Toyota has opted not to replace Lopez at the wheel of the No. 7 car this weekend, with Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi set to share driving duties in the two-driver lineup.

The Japanese manufacturer debuts its third TS050 Hybrid this weekend, in preparation for its three-car effort in next month’s French endurance classic.

Track action begins on Thursday, with the six-hour race set for Saturday, with live coverage starting at 8:30 a.m. ET on FS1.