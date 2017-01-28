Live blog from the 2017 Rolex 24 at Daytona

Hour 2:

A single-car crash for Scott Pruett’s No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 brought out the second Full Course Yellow of the Rolex 24 at Daytona in Hour 2.

Pruett, the joint-most successful driver in the history of the Rolex 24 with seven career wins, was running on the fringes of the top 10 in GT Daytona when he lost control of the Lexus on the exit of Turn 1.

No other cars were involved, although the No. 4 Corvette C7. R of Tommy Milner was almost collected in the incident.

The 56-year-old was evaluated and released from the circuit medical centre.

The second Lexus in the hands of Austin Cindric runs 13th in class.

Seb Morris leads the race outright in the No. 5 Action Express Cadillac DPi-V.R, ahead of teammate Christian Fittipaldi in the No. 31 car.

Jeff Gordon runs third in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac, despite contact with Tom Long’s No. 70 Mazda RT24-P at the restart, with Ryan Dalziel fourth in the No. 5 Tequila Patron ESM Nissan Onroak DPi.

Meanwhile, the No. 13 Rebellion Racing Oreca 07 Gibson of Neel Jani is in the garage with a suspected electrical issue.

Joey Hand continues to lead GTLM in the No. 66 Ford GT, while Jules Gounon has cycled to the front of the GTD pack in the No. 29 Land Motorsport Audi R8 LMS.

Hour 1:

Dane Cameron’s No. 31 Action Express Cadillac DPi-V.R led the 55th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona at the end of the first hour.

Reigning IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar champion Cameron passed polesitter and teammate Joao Barbosa with an inside move at the Bus Stop on lap 16.

Lead change! The @AX_Racing teammates got a bit too close for comfort there. #Rolex24 pic.twitter.com/iLQZP5XwmZ — SPEED (@SPEED) January 28, 2017

Barbosa emerged from the pits behind Ricky Taylor’s No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac, but the Portuguese retook the position on lap 24.

The No. 12 Rebellion Racing Oreca 07 Gibson of Neel Jani was the best of the non-Cadillac runners in fourth, with the No. 22 Tequila Patron ESM Nissan Onroak DPi of Brendon Hartley fifth.

The PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports Ligier JS P217 of Tom Kimber-Smith came into the pits at the end of lap one with a shifting mechanism malfunction and after briefly re-joining, but has remained behind the wall for the majority of the hour.

James French led a tightly-bunched Prototype Challenge pack in the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports entry, with Johnny Mowlem in close pursuit in the BAR1 Motorsports No. 26.

In GT Le Mans, Joey Hand led away from pole position in the No. 66 Ford GT, ahead of Toni Vilander’s No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE.

Jan Magnussen is third in the No. 3 Corvette C7.R ahead of team-mate Tommy Milner in the No. 4 car, followed by a trio of Ford GTs lead by Andy Priaulx in the No. 69 entry.

The No. 911 Porsche 911 RSR of Patrick Pilet suffered a right-front puncture, but was able to stay on the lead lap, while the No. 24 BMW M6 GTLM was delayed by gearbox problems and pushed behind the wall.

In GT Daytona, Christina Nielsen took the lead after the pitstops in the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 after Alessandro Pier Guidi’s No. 51 Spirit of Race Ferrari led the opening stint.

After inserting Peter Mann, the No. 51 car began to slip down the order, promoting Patrick Lindsey to second in the No. 73 Park Place Porsche 911 GT3 R, with Rolf Iniechen third in the No. 11 Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

The only caution period was caused when Jeroen Mul’s Change Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 crashed on lap 3.