Lewis Hamilton will race with a fan-designed helmet in 2017
Three-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton will race with a fan-designed helmet during the 2017 season.
Hamilton posted on Instagram, where the contest is being held, that he’s “on the look out for a dope new layout that evolves my current theme and features the candy apple red in my existing design. I’ll be picking the design that I feel is the most stylish, inspiring, iconic and eye-catching.”
The Mercedes F1 driver will present the contest winner with a full-size signed replica helmet during a race weekend later this year.
Fans can enter by posting their designs on a public Instagram account with the hashtag #LH44Design. Submissions must use the helmet design template which is available – along with the terms and conditions – at https://www.mercedesamgf1.com/en/mercedes-amg-f1/design-lewis-hamiltons-new-helmet/.
Fans have until 12 p.m. GMT Feb. 6 to enter their submissions.
View Hamilton’s full Instagram post below:
🚨 NEW HELMET DESIGN WANTED!🚨Do you want to design my racing helmet for the upcoming F1 season? I will meet the winner personally at one of the tracks to present them with the prize of a full size signed replica helmet. I’m on the look out for a dope new layout that evolves my current theme and features the candy apple red in my existing design. I’ll be picking the design that I feel is the most stylish, inspiring, iconic and eye-catching. To enter, simply post your designs on your public Instagram account with the hashtag #LH44Design. Please use the helmet design template, link in bio. T&C’s: lewis.social/TCs @bellhelmetseurope @mercedesamgf1 @monsterenergy @bose @epsonf1 #TeamLH #Design
