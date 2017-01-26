Lewis Hamilton will race with a fan-designed helmet in 2017

Three-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton will race with a fan-designed helmet during the 2017 season.

Hamilton posted on Instagram, where the contest is being held, that he’s “on the look out for a dope new layout that evolves my current theme and features the candy apple red in my existing design. I’ll be picking the design that I feel is the most stylish, inspiring, iconic and eye-catching.”

The Mercedes F1 driver will present the contest winner with a full-size signed replica helmet during a race weekend later this year.

Fans can enter by posting their designs on a public Instagram account with the hashtag #LH44Design. Submissions must use the helmet design template which is available – along with the terms and conditions – at https://www.mercedesamgf1.com/en/mercedes-amg-f1/design-lewis-hamiltons-new-helmet/.

Fans have until 12 p.m. GMT Feb. 6 to enter their submissions.

View Hamilton’s full Instagram post below: