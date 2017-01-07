Leilani Munter to drive Vegan Powered car in ARCA race at Daytona

Leilani Munter hopes her Vegan Powered race car will give her a nice birthday present this February.

Munter, a 42-year-old female racing driver who has made starts in Indy Lights and the ARCA Racing Series, will celebrate her 43rd birthday on the high banks of Daytona International Speedway on Feb 18.

What’s turning heads, however, is the car in which she’ll be competing in:

The first ever vegan themed race car in the world is born! We are ready for Daytona! https://t.co/8XuCjdRMZC pic.twitter.com/Ky8a8jRDGA — Leilani Münter (@LeilaniMunter) January 3, 2017

Painted bright green and blue with the words “Vegan Powered” displayed around the car, Munter’s No. 15 Toyota Camry, fielded by Venturini Motorsports, marks the first time a vegan-themed race car will take to Daytona.

Munter, who will again be guided by veteran crew chief Jeff McClure, plans to participate in next weekend’s ARCA-sanctioned open test ahead of the Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200 Driven by General Tires.

Munter’s campaign is donor-sponsored, with tax-deductible donations being taken through the nonprofit organization A Well-Fed World. Visit https://veganpowered.org/ to find out more.