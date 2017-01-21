Juan Pablo Montoya wins the 2017 Race of Champions

Juan Pablo Montoya became the 2017 Champion of Champions after winning the driver’s event at the Race of Champions on Saturday.

Montoya squared off against Tom Kristensen in the final, in which the best out of three heats would determine who would take home the title. However, Montoya got it done in two, defeating Kristensen in the Rallycross car and the X-Bow car.

For the first time ever, the event took place in the United States as some of the top motor racing stars from across the world arrived at the Marlins Park baseball stadium in Miami.

The drivers were split into four different groups of four to start off the event, with two drivers making it out of each group and into the quarter finals.

Montoya was part of Group B, which also featured Petter Solberg, Felipe Massa and Pascal Wehrlein, the latter of which was able to walk away after dramatically rolling his Polaris Slingshot in a race against Massa.

Montoya went on to defeat Travis Pastrana in the quarter finals and then Massa in the semis, although it wasn’t without controversy. Massa would’ve gone through, but got into the wall during his final run, resulting in a five-second time penalty that placed him behind Montoya.

This is Montoya’s first Champion of Champions title. Defending champion Sebastian Vettel was eliminated in the first round in Group A.

All of the drivers will be back in action on Sunday for the Nations’ Cup. CBS Sports will carry live action of the event beginning at 12 p.m. ET.