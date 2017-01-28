Here’s what’s really happening when your engine warms up

Cars, like us, sometimes need a minute to get going in the morning.

However, as Jason Fenske of the Engineering Explained YouTube channel demonstrates with his 2016 Subaru Crosstrek, perhaps a car really doesn’t need that much time at all.

Using a Flir One Thermal Camera, Fenske is able to show us how long it takes for a car’s engine to get up to temperature on a cold (22 degrees Fahrenheit) morning after having sat for 24 hours.

Fenske narrates what’s going on during the four-minute long video, which ends at the point where the car’s revs drop from 1,800 to 800 rpm, after about six minutes.

But as Fenske notes, if you’re running late on a cold morning, don’t feel that you’re hurting your car by only giving it 15 seconds to warm up, as long as you keep the revs low.