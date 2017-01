Here’s the 2017 NHRA TV schedule

Officials from NHRA and FOX Sports have released the TV schedule for Sunday eliminations during the 2017 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series.

FS1 and FOX will air more than 550 hours of original television programming from NHRA during the 2017 season. Additionally, FOX Sports Racing will provide NHRA coverage in Canada and the Caribbean. NHRA broadcasts will also be simulcast on the FOX Sports GO app throughout the year.

The 2017 season will be highlighted by 16 live Sunday finals shows, including four on the FOX broadcast network: The season-opening Circle K NHRA Winternationals, the Mopar Mile-High NHRA Nationals in Denver, the NHRA Northwest Nationals in Seattle and the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals from Indianapolis.

NHRA TV schedule (All times ET and subject to change; all broadcasts on FS1 unless otherwise noted):

— Circle K NHRA Winternationals – Sun., Feb. 12, 4-7 p.m. (LIVE on FOX) – Pomona, Calif.

— NHRA Arizona Nationals – Sun., Feb. 26 6-9 p.m. – Phoenix

— Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals – Sun., March 19 1-4 p.m. (LIVE) – Gainesville, Fla.

— DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals – Sun., April 2 6-9 p.m. (LIVE) – Las Vegas

— NHRA SpringNationals – Sun., April 23 5:30-8:30 p.m. – Houston

— NHRA Four-Wide Nationals – Sun., April 30 5:30-8:30 p.m. – Charlotte, N.C.

— NHRA Southern Nationals – Sun., May 7 6-9 p.m. – Atlanta

— NHRA Kansas Nationals – Sun., May 21 2-5 p.m. (LIVE) – Topeka, Kan.

— NHRA New England Nationals – Sun., June 4 4:30-7:30 p.m. – Epping, N.H.

— NHRA Summernationals, – Sun., June 11 6-9 p.m. – Englishtown, N.J.

— NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, – Sun., June 18 6:30-9:30 p.m. – Bristol, Tenn.

— Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals – Sun., June 25 6-9 p.m. – Norwalk, Ohio

— Route 66 NHRA Nationals – Sun., July 9 2-5 p.m. (LIVE) – Chicago

— Mopar Mile-High NHRA Nationals – Sun., July 23 3-6 p.m. (LIVE on FOX) – Denver

— Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals – Sun., July 30 4-7 p.m. (LIVE) – Sonoma, Calif.

— NHRA Northwest Nationals – Sun., Aug. 6 4-7 p.m. (LIVE on FOX) – Seattle

— Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Minn. – Sun., Aug. 20 2-5 p.m. (LIVE) – Brainerd

— Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, – Mon., Sept. 4 1-4 p.m. (LIVE on FOX) – Indianapolis

— NHRA Carolina Nationals – Sun., Sept. 17 2:30-5:30 p.m. (LIVE) – Charlotte, N.C.

— NHRA Keystone Nationals – Sun., Sept. 24 2-5 p.m. (LIVE) – Reading, Pa.

— AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals – Sun., Oct. 1 2-5 p.m. (LIVE) – St. Louis

— AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals – Sun., Oct. 15 2-5 p.m. (LIVE) – Dallas

— NHRA Toyota Nationals – Sun., Oct. 29 4-7 p.m. (LIVE) – Las Vegas

— Auto Club NHRA Finals – Sun., Nov. 12 4-7 p.m. (LIVE) – Pomona, Calif.