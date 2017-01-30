Fans weigh in: IMSA right not to penalize No. 10 car

Following the controversial finish to last weekend’s Rolex 24 at Daytona at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, we asked fans “Should Wayne Taylor Racing have received a penalty for the contact?”

The contact in question had taken place between the No. 5 Action Express Racing Cadillac, being driven by Filipe Albuquerque, and the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac, being driven by Ricky Taylor, in the closing moments of the race:

The Action Express Racing Cadillac went for a spin, while the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac slipped on by for the win.

Before the checkered flag flew, IMSA investigated the incident and announced that they would take no further action.

As of Monday morning, our poll results indicate that fans decisively agree that IMSA made the right decision:

