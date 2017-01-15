F1 tracks to be upgraded to accommodate faster cars

Every F1 circuit will be tweaked and upgraded to accommodate this year’s much faster cars.

That is the news from the governing FIA, whose safety chief Laurent Mekies said he is in the process of informing every promoter on the calendar.

The move has been prompted by data from the F1 teams, showing that cornering speeds will increase by as much as 40kph at some tracks this year.

“Every single track is receiving from the FIA a requested upgrade based on that work,” said Mekies.