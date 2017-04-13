Nico Hulkenberg says he wouldn’t miss a GP for Indy or Le Mans

Nico Hulkenberg has questioned Fernando Alonso’s decision to miss the Monaco GP in order to compete in the Indy 500.

Having won the 2015 Le Mans 24 Hours with Porsche, the German knows more than most of his rivals about the appeal of major events outside F1, but made it clear that he wouldn’t have sacrificed a Grand Prix to have made time for the endurance classic.

“In my case it was completely different,” he said. “I didn’t go away from F1 in the way that he does. I would never have done it if I had to miss a race for it, especially Monaco. Quite a big decision and big news obviously, but he can do what he wants. It’s not my business. I am a bit surprised like everybody about this situation.”

Hulkenberg, who did the Spa WEC race before Le Mans, said that Alonso might not have it easy at Indianapolis.

“I think it’s quite tough. I don’t know much about Indy, but he has never driven these cars on ovals. You think you can just come in and win that easy? I at least had half a year practice and leading up time. It sounds like a big challenge, but Fernando likes challenges.”

