F1 driver Pascal Wehrlein shares hospital images from Race of Champions injury

F1 driver Pascal Wehrlein has shared images on Twitter from his hospital stay following his Race of Champions crash.

The 22-year-old German racing driver suffered a compression fracture of a neck vertebrae after his Polaris Slingshot flipped over in a crash at the event in January.

That's history ✔️

Many thanks to those who worked so hard with me since my injury happened 🙏🏽 Especially @SauberF1Team and @MercedesAMGF1! pic.twitter.com/WK2dxYBLqt — Pascal Wehrlein (@PWehrlein) April 17, 2017

Pascal Wehrlein and his passenger walked away from a big crash at #ROCMiami. https://t.co/x1mXvlxydi — Race Of Champions (@RaceOfChampions) January 21, 2017

The incident kept Wehrlein out of the opening two round of the 2017 F1 season and he was replaced by Antonio Giovinazzi at Sauber.

At the time, fans weren’t aware of Wehrlein’s neck injury and were told that he was simply sitting out the races due to “fitness issues.” Ahead of his return at last weekend’s Bahrain GP, Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff revealed to the press the full extent of Wehrlein’s injuries.

Wehrlein qualified 13th and finished 11th in Bahrain, the best qualifying and race results respectively for a Sauber F1 driver this year.