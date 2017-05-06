Everything you need to know for the Supercross finale

Saturday night’s Las Vegas Supercross at Sam Boyd stadium serves as the season finale for the 450SX and 250 Eastern and Western Regional classes.

In the 450SX class, either Ryan Dungey or Eli Tomac will win the title while the 250 East title could be won by either Jordon Smith, Zach Osborne, Joey Savatgy or Adam Cianciarulo. Justin Hill has already clinched the 250 West title.

Here’s everything you need to know for tonight’s Las Vegas Supercross:

Tune in: 10 p.m. ET – FS1

Track: Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas

Weather: Cloudy and windy, with winds up to 21 mph and a 50 percent chance of rain by the time of the main events according to Weather.com. Temperatures will drop from 80 to 68 degrees from Heat races to the Mains.

2016 podiums:

450SX: 1. Ryan Dungey; 2. Jason Anderson; 3. Eli Tomac

250SX: 1. Joey Savatgy; 2. Zach Osborne; 3. Malcolm Stewart

450 standings:

1. Ryan Dungey – 341

2. Eli Tomac – 332

3. Marvin Musquin – 292

4. Jason Anderson – 248

5. Cole Seely – 212

6. Davi Millsaps – 208

7. Blake Baggett – 206

8. Dean Wilson – 169

9. Chad Reed – 167

10. Broc Tickle – 167

250 East standings:

1. Jordon Smith – 160

2. Zach Osborne – 159

3. Joey Savatgy – 159

4. Adam Cianciarulo – 146

5. Dylan Ferrandis – 126

6. Christian Craig – 97

7. Luke Renzland – 84

8. Anthony Rodriguez – 80

9. Kyle Cunningham – 77

10. Mitchell Harrison – 74

250 West standings:

1. Justin Hill – 180

2. Shane McElrath – 154

3. Aaron Plessinger – 143

4. Martin Davalos – 142

5. James Decotis – 122

6. Austin Forkner – 105

7. Dan Reardon – 96

8. Kyle Chisholm – 85

9. Cole Martinez – 73

10. Mitchell Oldenburg – 60