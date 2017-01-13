Round 2 of the Monster Energy Supercross season takes place this Saturday night at Petco Park in San Diego.

Coming off of his win at Anaheim, Ken Roczen will be aiming to carry his momentum into Saturday’s event, which will play host to the fourth annual Military Appreciation Night.

Riders usually sport military-themed liveries at the event. Following the race, several pieces of gear worn during the event will be auctioned off, with all proceeds going to benefit the USO San Diego. Since the program’s inception in 2014, the Military Appreciation Race has raised over $100,000 in direct support of various military service organizations in San Diego.

Unfortunately, one top rider who will not be on hand at the event is Trey Canard, who sustained an injury in Anaheim.

Here’s everything you need to know for the San Diego Supercross:

Tune-in: 10 p.m. ET – FS1

Race schedule:

10:05 p.m. ET – 250SX West Heat 1 – 5 minutes plus one lap

10:18 p.m. ET – 250SX West Heat 2 – 5 minutes plus one lap

10:31 p.m. ET – 450SX Heat 1 – 5 minutes plus one lap

10:44 p.m. ET – 450SX Heat 2 – 5 minutes plus one lap

11:06 p.m. ET – 250SX West LCQ – 3 minutes plus one lap

11:15 p.m. ET – 450SX Semi 1 – 4 minutes plus one lap

11:25 p.m. ET – 450SX Semi 2 – 4 minutes plus one lap

11:45 p.m. ET – 450SX LCQ – 3 minutes plus one lap

12:01 a.m. ET – 250SX West Main – 15 minutes plus one lap

12:31 a.m. ET – 450SX Main – 20 minutes plus one lap

Track:

Weather:

58 degrees under clear skies; 5 percent change of rain (according to weather.com)

2016 race winners:

450SX: Ryan Dungey (both visits)

250SX: Cooper Webb (Race 1) and Joey Savatgy (Race 2)

450SX Class Championship Standings

1. Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla., Honda – 25

2. Ryan Dungey, Belle Plaine, Minn., KTM – 22

3. Marvin Musquin, Corona, Calif., KTM – 20

4. Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.M., Husqvarna – 18

5. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 16

6. Cole Seely, Sherman Oaks, Calif., Honda – 15

7. Davi Millsaps, Cairo, Ga., KTM – 14

8. Weston Peick, Wildomar, Calif., Suzuki – 13

9. Josh Grant, Riverside, Calif., Kawasaki – 12

10. Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., Yamaha – 11

Western Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings

1. Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., KTM – 25

2. Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 22

3. Martin Davalos, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna – 20

4. Mitchell Oldenburg, Alvord, Texas, KTM – 18

5. Justin Hill, Yoncalla, Ore., Kawasaki – 16

6. Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda – 15

7. Dan Reardon, Menifee, Calif., Yamaha – 14

8. Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki – 13

9. Jimmy Decotis, Peabody, Mass., Honda – 12

10. Kyle Chisholm, Valrico, Fla., Honda – 11