Eli Tomac wins in Glendale, Chad Reed finishes second

Eli Tomac took a dominant victory at Saturday night’s 450SX Main Event at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Equally as impressive was Chad Reed’s run to second place on his Yamaha, while points leader Ryan Dungey rounded out the third spot on the podium.

Tomac and Davi Millsaps had taken the 450SX Heat races and both played a role in the top five during the Main. Reed, meanwhile, had to go to the Semis to make his way into the Main.

Tomac took the Main Event holeshot and immediately pulled out a huge gap, boasting a 13-second lead after just seven minutes of racing. Justin Brayton, Cole Seely, Dungey and Millsaps rounded out the top five in the early stages.

In just his second 450SX race, Malcolm Stewart attempted a pass on Millsaps for fifth, but the two made contact and Mookie went down.

.@Predator34 was running in 5th when he goes down after contact with Davi Millsaps! #SXonFOX pic.twitter.com/Jxo9leUXqZ — FS1 (@FS1) January 29, 2017

Millsaps soon lost fifth to Reed, who began to carve his way through the top five along with Dungey. At the halfway point, Dungey started to challenge Seely for second. However, as the two fought each other, Reed blew by them both, much to the crowd’s delight.

If anything, Saturday night’s race proves that the championship is not just Dungey’s yet, despite Roczen’s vicious crash last week in Anaheim.

It wasn’t just the 450SX class where Kawasaki came out on top, however.

In the 250SX West class, Justin Hill picked up his second consecutive win after a late-race battle with Shane McElrath. McElrath had gone down in his heat race and had to go to the LCQ, but he was still able to get a good start in the Main due to the fact that a long run into Turn 1 meant the gate pick didn’t make a huge difference. Rookie Austin Forkner took the holeshot while McElrath and Hill were left battling for second place in the early stages. Eventually, however, McElrath broke away and disposed of Forkner for the lead. As the race entered its closing stages, however, Hill made a late charge and made a pass on McElrath – who had been held up by lapped traffic – with three laps to go. McElrath got the lead back, but then lost it again for good with two laps to go.

Monster Energy Supercross now heads to Oakland for the fifth round of the season, with LIVE coverage beginning Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on FS2.

450SX unofficial results:

1. Eli Tomac

2. Chad Reed

3. Ryan Dungey

4. Cole Seely

5. Davi Millsaps

6. Justin Brayton

7. Blake Baggett

8. Cooper Webb

9. Marvin Musquin

10. Jason Anderson

250SX unofficial results:

1. Justin Hill

2. Shane McElrath

3. Austin Forkner

4. Aaron Plessinger

5. Martin Davalos

6. Dan Reardon

7. Joshua Hansen

8. James Decotis

9. Phillip Nicoletti

10. Cole Martinez