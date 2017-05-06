Eli Tomac gives his take on alleged Red Bull team orders

“If the championship does come down to those three points, that’s a bummer for everyone,” said Eli Tomac during a press conference Friday.

Tomac sits nine points back of Red Bull KTM rider Ryan Dungey heading into the season finale Saturday night at the Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.

However, it would have been only six points had Dungey not passed his teammate Marvin Musquin on the final lap of last weekend’s East Rutherford Supercross at MetLife Stadium.

While the Red Bull KTM team and drivers insisted that it was a mistake by Musquin that caused the change in position, the public’s perception of the pass is that Musquin pulled over and let his teammate by for the extra points.

At Friday’s press conference ahead of the Las Vegas Supercross, it was apparent that Tomac agreed.

“Hey, if you want to take that home and sleep on that at night knowing that someone pulled over for you, then it is what it is,” added Tomac.