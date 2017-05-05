Dash cam video catches fiery plane crash on public road

We know it’s only May but this could very well be the dash cam video of the year.

Shot in Mukilteo, Washington, the driver of this car with the dash cam is sitting at a peaceful intersection at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday waiting for a light to go green.

Then, coming in from above, a small airplane crashes into power lines and a traffic signal. The signal ruptures the fuel tank, igniting a large fireball as the plane crashes into a couple of cars below.

The incident all started soon after the plane had just taken off from Paine Field, not far away. Shortly after takeoff, the 30-year-old pilot from Oregon radioed in that he had lost power in his single-engined Piper PA-32-260, reports the National Transportation Safety Board.

The pilot and his passenger were uninjured in the crash, while two people on the ground suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The incident caused a large power outage was power was quickly restored.