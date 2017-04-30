Courtney Force takes the blame after crash in Charlotte

NHRA Funny Car driver Courtney Force took the heat for hitting the wall during Round 1 eliminations of the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte.

The John Force Racing driver entered the event at the No. 1 qualifier but her car turned sideways halfway through her E1 run and hit the wall hard. Force crossed the line in second but was disqualified for her impact with the wall.

Force initially appeared shaken up by the crash but was cleared by the medical staff.

“We’ve got a great race car and I’m just really disappointed in myself,” Force told FOX Sports following the incident. “We had a great run, it started spinning, obviously I must have stayed in it a little too long because, its crazy when you’re out here at the Four-Wide, it’s hard to feel your car and know exactly what you’re doing because there’s so much vibration on the racetrack out there so I kind of missed it and, as soon as I got out of it, the car whipped around on me and hit the wall and that was day over for our Advance Auto Parts team.

“I’m very disappointed, obviously I feel like I let my team down but we’ll be back at it next weekend.”

Force and the rest of the stars of NHRA will be in action again next weekend at Atlanta Dragway in Atlanta for the NHRA Southern Nationals.