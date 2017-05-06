Billy Monger speaks to the press from hospital

Billy Monger, the teenage driver who lost his legs after a crash at Donington Park in England last month, spoke to Sky News this weekend.

Teenager Billy Monger who lost both his legs in a Formula 4 crash says the support he received was inspirational pic.twitter.com/RoTJiWtQi1 — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 6, 2017

Monger, who turned 18 this month, was involved in a serious crash in April during a British F4 race at Donington when, his view blocked by a car in front, he hit another car that had stopped on the circuit.

It took over an hour for Monger to be extracted from his vehicle, and he was airlifted to a hospital. Monger is now alive and in good health, but both of his legs were amputated.

The racing community has offered their support to Monger via online donations, and the #BillyWhizz hashtag has been displayed on numerous race cars across the globe this month.

Despite his injury, Monger is determined to get back in a race car again.

“Still got a few years left in me for sure,” said Monger. “I want to prove how much you can do even with something like this.

“We had a letter from the Grand Prix Drivers Association just saying about how they’re all in support of me for the future and how they’re supporting me in my recovery. I saw a letter at the front and I thought, ‘oh, that’s amazing!’ and I turned over and there were signatures from many world champions: Lewis Hamilton, Niki Lauda, that really touched my heart. Some of the names on here, they’re my heroes, so I was lost for words and I still am now.

“I think we started off in a different ward and now we’re in the major trauma ward. So I’ve been through a fair few of the staff here and they’ve all lived up to high expectations. It’s been truly inspiring to see how supportive they are of all the patients, not just me. Without them I wouldn’t be here today so a massive thanks to every single one of the staff that have helped me.”

“It’s going to be emotional saying goodbye to them all.”